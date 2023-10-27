The teenage driver of a ute that crashed into a tree near Cargo leaving his passenger in a critical condition in hospital has been charged by police.
NSW Police allege the 17-year-old boy, who was driving the ute, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
The two boys were found trapped in the Toyota about 9.30pm on October 20 on the Cargo Road. The ute had left the road and crashed into a tree.
A passerby freed the two boys from the wreckage.
The passenger - an 18-year-old - was treated on scene before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
The driver underwent a breath test at the scene, which allegedly returned a positive result.
The teenage driver was then taken to Orange Base Hospital for mandatory testing and for treatment of minor injuries.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene. Specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit later attended the scene.
Following inquiries, the 17-year-old boy was arrested about 10.50am on Saturday, October 21 at the hospital before he was taken to Orange Police Station.
He was charged with negligent driving and granted strict conditional bail, where he is due to appear before a Children's Court on Thursday, November 9.
