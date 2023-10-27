Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Teenage boy charged after crash on Cargo Road

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The teenage driver of a ute that crashed into a tree near Cargo leaving his passenger in a critical condition in hospital has been charged by police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.