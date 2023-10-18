One of the country's biggest agriculture exhibitions is returning to the region this month.
Now in its 70th year, Australian National Field Days will run from October 26 to October 28 at Borenore. Gates open 8.30am to 5pm.
About 600 exhibits including technology displays, prototype products, and agricultural services have been locked in.
TAFE NSW has been earmarked as the "featured" stall, with information on entering - or upskilling in - the agricultural industry.
"[we] offer a variety of agriculture courses for those looking to find a job, change careers or start a business in the sector," TAFE executive director for education & skills Adam Bennett said in a statement.
Livestock demonstrations and a dog competition are planned. Walter Whip and The Flames will perform stunts and a whip cracking display.
"The whole region benefits from the event, with many accommodation and restaurant venues showing strong bookings. Millions of dollars will be pumped into the economy," chairman Sam Connell said.
Tickets are on sale here. Purchase at the gate will also be possible.
