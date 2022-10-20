The Australian National Field Days was in full swing at Borenore on Thursday.
Continuing on Friday and Saturday, this year's event marks the first since 2019 after two straight COVID-19 impacted years forced the field days' cancellation.
Photographer Carla Freedman was on deck for day one and snapped all of these smiling faces.
