Daniel Lamb is aware he could have been part of Australia's tragically high male suicide statistics.
But thanks to the support of good friends and close family, he has been able to overcome the worst of his mental health struggles - and is now helping to empower others.
Mr Lamb, now a resident in Blayney, has become an ambassador for an online brand, Chin Up Mental Health.
"I went through some dark times by myself, and I tried to take my life in March," he said.
"It was just life, the break-up of a relationship, work, stress and everything; it just got to me so I tried to take the easy way out.
"Now that I look back, I'm glad I didn't because it would have hurt a lot of people."
After sharing his story on social media, Mr Lamb was contacted by the founder of Chin Up, Cameron Taylor.
Mr Taylor began the online initiative after sharing his own mental health story, which he did as a means of empowering others and raising awareness of what is a crippling issue in Australia.
Now when I wear the shirt, it's just a random conversation starter.- Daniel Lamb
The initiative aims to start the conversation, break down the stigma and raise awareness for mental health.
This is done via selling merchandise, which helps to encourage discussions, and hosting engagement seminars.
These seminars are dedicated to help participants engage in open and vulnerable conversations about mental health.
And there was one in Bathurst on Wednesday, May 31 at the Bathurst RSL.
Mr Lamb participated in the event as an ambassador and had the opportunity to chat with the Chin Up founder and event attendees about his own mental health struggles.
He also helped to assure others that they are not alone.
Being a part of the initiative is something that is important to Mr Lamb, who now wears merchandise regularly to promote the brand.
He has also been very open on social media regarding his struggles and encourages others to do the same.
"Now when I wear the shirt, it's just a random conversation starter," he said.
"The more people talk about it, the more people are aware of how many men actually lose their lives every day in Australia."
And since he has begun to share his own journey, Mr Lamb has been able to help others navigate their own struggles.
"Me opening up and telling my story has helped other people open up. I've had a few people reach out," he said.
By telling his story, Mr Lamb is doing his utmost to ensure that the staggering statistics for male suicide - 75 per cent of those who take their own life in Australia are men - can hopefully be lowered in the future.
"I don't want anyone else to have to go through what I went through. There is a lot of help out there," he said.
As well as the help Mr Lamb has received through Chin Up, and those closest to him, Mr Lamb also attends regular counselling and psychology sessions and seeks out the help of Lifeline and Beyond Blue.
He said he would encourage anybody in a negative head space to contact professional help.
