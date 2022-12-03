HE'S the playmaker who knows how to win premierships and loves to direct a side and come season 2023, Willie Wright is planning to both with St Pat's.
In a major signing coup, the Saints have lured Wright across from local rivals Bathurst Panthers to be a part of next year's Peter McDonald Premiership tilt.
And Wright says he's coming to win.
"That's what everyone plays footy for, that's why I come here," he said.
"I'm excited about next year, they've got a good squad. I've been here [Bathurst] since 2018 and you can tell they've been building since then.
"Their hooker [Hayden Bolam] is really good, Jacko [Jackson Brien] he's a decent player too and they've got a lot of good juniors as well. It's a credit to them.
"I'm pretty controlling on the field and direction is probably my main key, where we need to be on the field, where we need to get, where we need to kick.
"I'll definitely be in the halves ... I watched a couple of games last season and that's what they lacked, just a little bit of direction."
Wright revealed that the Saints secured his signature after two months of negotiations, but that he and captain-coach Zac Merritt had talked prior.
The pair have known each other for more than a decade and Wright is delighted he's finally getting the chance to play with, instead of against, Merritt.
"I've known Zac for years. I actually was in Canberra playing Canberra Cup when he was with the Raiders playing under 20s. So we're familiar with each other," he said.
"I've been talking to Zaccy all this year. He wanted me to come over earlier this year and it didn't happen, but he's got what he wanted now.
"Me and Zaccy have a good relationship off the field, we're basically like family. My brothers on my father's side are all his family, they're Merritts as well, Josh and Jai Merritt are my little brothers. So it's nice to finally play with him, he terrorises you on the field."
Wright's move to St Pat's comes after a stint with the Panthers that began in 2018.
He made the move from Barwon Darling outfit the Walgett Dragons and though starting in reserves, it did not take long for him to crack Panthers' Group 10 premier league side.
A month into the 2018 season he lined up in the centres for his debut in Panthers' top side and marked the occasion with two tries and a try assist in a 32-10 win over Lithgow.
Wright went on to be a grand final day hero for Panthers that season as five-eighth, nailing a pressure sideline conversion to see them beat Cowra 12-10.
This year Wright started and finished the season in reserve grade but did get time playing in the Peter McDonald Premiership - he scored 64 points for the men in black across eight games.
His last match as a member of the first grade side was in the round 14 loss to Dubbo Macquarie.
Though Wright missed the Group 10 reserve grade grand final which Panthers won, he played when they beat Dubbo CYMS 29-24 in the Western Premiers Challenge.
His efforts in that match including potting a field goal.
"I've been pretty successful over here. Over the years I think I've won seven grand finals and only lost two, one in Walgett and one in Group 9 when I played with Gundagai with Matt Rose, the Kangaroos beat us that year.
"I enjoyed Panthers, I have to take my hat off to guys like Danny Dwyer, Dougie Hewitt has always been real close to me, Benny Gunn, there's no words for the type guy he is.
"But I just thought it was time to make a move and try something different, something outside the box. I wanted to challenge myself."
Merritt, who remembers that Wright won a premiership with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos the first year they met, is glad to have a player of his credentials at the Saints.
"I've played against him for many years, I've been trying to get him for the last couple of years so it's a big win for us to get him on board, he's a class player," Merritt said.
"He brings plenty of premiership traits, he's got a good strike record, he's brining a lot of experience. He's a big game player, that's what we want, we want big game players here.
"We wanted to get some real quality halves that are genuine halves. Will is a genuine half, he's won premierships in that role, and it will take a bit of the pressure off Haydo as well."
Merritt says the addition of Wright - and other potential signings in the works - will make for a strong 2023 squad.
The captain-coach is already thinking about bettering their maiden Peter McDonald Premiership campaign which ended with a 12-11 loss to Parkes in the first week of finals.
"It's exciting, I said to the boys and I wasn't lying, the side that we're putting together for next year is way better than what we had this year," Merritt said.
"Losing that semi-final, that sort of burned us a little bit, because we knew we were better than that and we should've got further.
"So it burned us, it burned me, but everyone's training the house down, the boys look fit, so we'll be fired up ready to go next year."
The 2023 draw is set to be released prior to Christmas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.