Orange has named its sportspeople of the year with a World Cup winner and a junior Muay Thai bronze medallist coming away with the top prizes.
The award winners were announced at a ceremony at the Civic Centre on the evening of Wednesday, August 23.
Orange softballer Jack Besgrove was named sportsperson of the year after helping guide Australia to the 2022 Softball World Cup.
The then 18-year old pitched in the final as the Steelers defeated Canada 5-2, just weeks after completing his HSC.
Junior sportsperson of the year went to 15-year old martial arts athlete Dallas George for his extraordinary achievements on the world stage.
George became the 2022 National Champion at the Australian Muay Thai Championships.
He then won a bronze medal in the 14-15 year category at the World Muay Thai Youth Championship in Malaysia.
Orange City Council Sport and Recreation Committee chair councillor Tammy Greenhalgh said both winners had represented the Colour City with pride on the world stage.
"I'd like to congratulate each of our finalists as well as the winners," Cr Greenhalgh said.
"Your dedication and commitment to your sport is to be admired. Your sport takes you around Australia, and in some cases, the world, and you are wonderful ambassadors for the city of Orange."
Orange United Sports Club founder Jason French was awarded sports volunteer of the year for his multi-decade contribution to sport.
In addition to coaching the Orange United Warriors league tag side, French has held many administrative and other volunteering roles.
In 2014 he was involved in the establishment of United, which initially consisted of just four basketball teams but has since expanded into rugby league, hockey, athletics and netball.
He was also front and centre of Orange's first all First Nations cricket team.
Cr Greenhalgh said nights like these provided an important reminder to stop and recognise the people behind the scenes.
"This award is presented in recognition of people actively involved in the organisation, coaching or officiating of sport in the Orange district," she said.
"These people are the backbone of local sporting organisations but often remain in the background and receive little recognition from the community at large."
