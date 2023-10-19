When you've got nine siblings with two children of your own, chances are highly likely you'd know a thing or two about being surrounded by kids.
Crowned Outstanding Diploma Educator in the 2023 Central West Early Childhood Awards on October 14, Kiddie Academy Orange's Yasmin Dolbel has felt the love from her workplace on another level this week.
Room leader for the almighty two-to-three-year-old toddlers, the 22-year-old early educator has reached a point of giving herself credit where it's (understandably) due, while reflecting on what keeps her going.
"The best part of my job is probably the first thing you get when you walk in, because [the children] all say your name and get excited about everything you do," Miss Dolbel said.
"They're at an age where they're still learning so much, so, when you're seeing and hearing them do things you know you've taught them, it does make you feel really proud.
"I think I've done pretty well with having two kids of my own, working full-time and still studying, as well."
Halfway through her Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care, the former Orange High School student says while it's a tough industry at times, having supportive colleagues is how she's best navigated those stormy career moments.
Having noticed school-leavers come and go from the sector, Miss Dolbel says staying dedicated to children's development has to be at the core of it all.
"There are definitely tough days in this line of work and it's not for everyone, but I think there's also a big misconception with a lot of young people who think they'll leave school and go into childcare because it's 'easy'," she said.
"It's not always easy or about just watching kids all day, there's a lot of hard work involved while you're also caring about every moment of a child's development while they're with you.
"One minute they're crying, the next minute they're hugging you, so it's going on this crazy ride of emotions with them; and you're always trying to work out what's going on to best support them."
Which has also been the greatest blessing in disguise during her time in the sector so far, because the emotive roller coaster days have boosted her social skills in ways she never expected.
From having to stay so frequently in-tune with how children might be feeling, it's fine-tuned Miss Dolbel's empathy outside of work, too.
"It's helped me to be a better friend and it's made me learn that everyone is struggling, no matter how well they might seem to be doing," she said.
"Because you look at kids when they're upset and your mind's already running through a list of things they could be battling, so I think that's become a part of me outside of work as well.
"It reminds me about just being kind to everyone, because you never know what's really going on for people."
Huge nods from Miss Dolbel went to her centre director, Elizabeth "Libby" Hall, including special mentions going to another colleague, mentor and supportive friend, Prue Aberley - who also landed the High Achiever Excellence Award at the prestigious October 14 event.
Along with extensive family and friends in her corner, the proud room leader's recent gong is one she says wouldn't have been possible with them; and a lot of determination.
"It's such an honour to win an award for doing something I absolutely love, because I love my profession and I am forever grateful for the opportunities I have been given," she said.
"I'm forever thankful for the people I have crossed paths with; and for everyone who has believed in me to bring me to where I am today."
