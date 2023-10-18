From cracking a few jokes to previewing her upcoming season with the Sydney Thunder, Phoebe Litchfield certainly proved a hit on Back Page Live.
The Australian cricketer and Orange talent made her debut on the Fox Sports show Tuesday night where she opened up on her power game...or lack thereof.
When asked about her self-described "nurdler" mentality and hopes to improve the power game, Litchfield downplayed her accomplishment at the notoriously small North Sydney Oval.
"I only cleared the boundary by 30cm," she said to the Back Page crew.
"To have that sixes column more than the fours column is unheard of from me, so I was pretty happy with that."
Former Australian fast bowler Stuart Clark then steered the conversation closer to home.
Clark noted how her dad Andrew Litchfield played a huge part in her development as a youngster and asked if he was still her batting coach.
"Yes and no," Litchfield replied.
"He still throws me balls when I go home which is really nice. He taught me all I knew.
"Occasionally still sends me a few paragraphs in a text and I'm like 'okay cool, thanks dad'. He's so good and it's just good to chat with him."
After graduating from Kinross, Litchfield moved to Sydney to study at university.
This topic was also brought up, as the young cricketer provided a few laughs for the panellists.
"Nah, it's lots of fun, good fun. Too much fun at times," she noted, to which host Tony Squires responded "you can take the girl out of Orange..." much to the amusement of the crew.
The topic then turned back to cricket and the upcoming WBBL season.
Litchfield's Sydney Thunder kick off their season on Sunday, October 22 and will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2022/23 campaign in which they won just the single match.
"It was a tough season last year to put it blankly," the opening batter added.
"But we've drafted really well, we've had good picks in the draft recently and it's about playing some positive cricket and let the performances speak for themselves."
