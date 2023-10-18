Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Dean Fordham faces Orange Local Court over butterfly knife

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 19 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who was found with a small folding pocket knife has been ordered to abstain from drugs for a year when he faced court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.