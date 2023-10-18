A man who was found with a small folding pocket knife has been ordered to abstain from drugs for a year when he faced court.
Dean Reginald Fordham, 43, of Courallie Drive, appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, October 12 after being found in possession of the butterfly knife when he was searched outside a Molong Road petrol station.
He came under suspicion after police saw him rocking back and forth and struggling to keep his balance outside the station at 1am on August 31.
According to police he appeared to be intoxicated and checks of his criminal history linked him to drugs including methamphetamines so he was searched and the knife was found in his pocket.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said the knife was "relatively small".
"It was attached to his key ring in the coin pocket of his pants," Mr Tedeschi said.
Mr Day said Fordham had received a significant jail sentence in 2009 with Mr Tedeschi saying he spent about 11 years in jail as part of the sentence.
Mr Tedeschi said Fordham is also a qualified baker and a qualified rugby league referee.
Fordham nervously twitched his legs during the sentencing.
"It's not a full-sized [knife] but it's not a toy," Mr Day said about the knife.
"We live in an unarmed society, it's been public policy for quite a while."
He said the offence was aggravated by Fordham's lengthy criminal history and a "matter most serious" from many years ago.
Mr Day said Fordham also has more recent convictions for drug-related offences.
"The prohibited weapon was small but it wasn't a toy," he said.
"He could never get a permit or have any reason for such a weapon."
Mr Day convicted Fordham and placed him on a 12-month community correction order that will require Fordham to abstain from drugs.
