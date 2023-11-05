What started with nine ladies casually meeting once a month for coffee will soon level up to become one a creativity-driven event.
The common link between the women was simple; they were all female artists with a shared adoration for painting.
But after an idea to merge artistic forces sparked immediate interest around the table, they're now gearing up for a first-time exhibition (with a special cause attached) to land at the See Saw Wines venue on December 1.
"We'd been meeting informally for a while, but after See Saw's Alice Jarrett offered us the unique opportunity to host an art expo, we all jumped at it," 34-year-old Orange-based artist, Kayla Henley said.
"We'll all do about six to 10 pieces for the sale, but we're also contributing a small artwork each to be auctioned off for The Orchard, a safe hub for women and children experiencing domestic violence.
"Carina Chambers put the hub forward as a suggestion and being an all-female crew, we thought it tied in nicely and totally agreed that putting money toward that cause was the best place for it."
Mrs Henley and Mrs Chambers will be joined with additional works from their artistic peers, Sophie Calchera, Kelsie Davis, Eve Hoskins, Yani Lenehan, Marissa Lico, Leesa Ronald, and Annabel Wykamp.
From mesmerising floral pieces, modern twists on classic town and country settings, Italian-inspired works and more, it's a unique and rare chance for gig-goers to snap an original piece.
Tucked away in the rolling hills of Nashdale, it's also an opportunity for people to unwind with a glass of award-winning wine.
"Alice [Jarrett] is doing this out of the kindness of her heart and it's just such a beautiful way to showcase us all and raise funds for a good cause at the same time," Mrs Henley said.
"Galleries normally take a percentage [of money] to hire the space at a cost, so to have this incredible offer of having the venue donated to us as well, it just shows how vibrant and gorgeous the people in this community are."
Cellar doors at 42 Lake Canobolas Road will open from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday evening, December 1.
For more information on the free event, send an email to hello@seesawwines.com
