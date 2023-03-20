Date announced for premier domestic violence fundraising ball

Orange has a domestic assault rate double the state average and on May 20 the White Tie Ball will be held to support a crisis centre that helps women and children escaping such violence.
Housing Plus CEO David Fisher said the annual fundraising event for The Orchard is also about raising community awareness about the victims of domestic abuse in Orange.
"Sadly, as many of you would known, Orange suffers from double the state average of domestic and family violence assaults," Mr Fisher said.
"For 2022 that figure was 402 women, it's an unacceptable number and we are trying to do something about it.
"The Orange Orchard was opened in 2020, it is the first purpose-built core and cluster domestic violence accommodation facility in the state.
"We hope to replicate it, we've got plans to build one in Bathurst, Mudgee and Dubbo."
Mr Fisher said a lot of the victim's of family violence arrive at The Orchard they arrive with nothing.
"The money that we raise gives us the opportunity to provide them with clothes and support."
The Orchard consists of six two-bedroom apartments, which are arranged in duplexes that have been designed and equipped for families. It also has flexibility for larger families with interlocking doors and each apartment has a private backyard and access to larger outdoor spaces.
We have been lucky enough to have onsite counselling services for the women and their families and we've been lucky enough to offer that thanks to the fundraising from the White Tie Ball.- Rochelle Monaghan, Housing Plus
The core includes consulting rooms, audio-visual equipment for court appearances, a wellness retreat, multifunctional counselling rooms, a study, crèche, kitchen with dual appliances for cookery demonstrations, barbecue area and a healing room for Aboriginal women to make their own.
Housing Plus marketing, communications and events coordinator Rochelle Monaghan said since the doors opened in 2020, 61 women and 76 children have stayed at The Orchard.
"We are hoping that we can gain or improve on last years' fundraising efforts and it would be great to have the Orange community continue to stand behind us like they have for the last five balls and we'd love to see everyone there," Mrs Monaghan said.
She said there was $73,000 raised at the ball last year and that over the years the money has gone to different things in relation to The Orchard.
"The first three balls was held to raise money for the construction and actually building the orchard and the last two events have gone towards providing items for women and children as they arrive so welcome packs as they arrive.
"We have been lucky enough to have onsite counselling services for the women and their families and we've been lucky enough to offer that thanks to the fundraising from the White Tie Ball.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 White Tie Ball, which will be held at the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Saturday, May 20. Tickets can be purchased through the Orange Ex-Services' Club website.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
