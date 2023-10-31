CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was at See Saw Wines on Sunday, snapping away at the See Saw Wines Prosecco, Pizza and Sound Squad event.
Crowds gathered to drink See Saw's signature prosecco and eat Arancia Pizza while listening to the Sound Squad choir from Clever Cookie Academy.
The weather turned it on for those who attended the event, the first of its kind.
