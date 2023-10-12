One of Orange's most well-known sporting clubs is set to receive a financial boost following the Ionian Club's charity day.
The Ionians held their annual fundraising day at Duntryleague on October 12 for their charity of choice with the 2023 recipient being Orange United Sports Club.
Members had books, homemade wares and produce among other items on sale to help raise funds.
Ionian club member Jenny Petrie said United's "wonderful" presentation had won them over and they were proud to continue their support of charities in the Colour City.
"They gave a wonderful presentation, it's such an extraordinary club," she said.
"The Ionians club was designed originally for newcomers to the area but has morphed a little bit since then. Anyone can join and we meet once a month at Duntryleague.
"We hold various functions but we do hold a charity day once a year where we support a local organisation so the money stays in Orange.
"We usually make around $3000 and we hand that over at the next meeting."
United were formed in 2007 as a way for Aboriginal people in Orange to compete in NSW rugby league knockout competitions and have evolved to be one of the biggest clubs in the Colour City.
Their rugby league origins remain to this day with the Warriors playing in the Woodbridge Cup.
Their primary mission is to assist low income Indigenous and non-Indigenous people access mainstream sport and field teams in netball, basketball and hockey competitions in addition to rugby league.
Ms Petrie said the club was one of Orange's great success stories.
"They really help kids gain confidence and then their families can get involved," she said.
"If people can't afford a lot they will provide uniforms and travel to and from events. They have had so many great success stories.
"Kids who couldn't even say hello are now able to speak up. Sport is a real social glue and once you get into it it's just fabulous.
"It's grown substantially so it's a fabulous idea."
