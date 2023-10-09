Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Western Rams coach Shane Rodney ready to develop next Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 10 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two-time premiership player Shane Rodney believes it's only a matter of time before the next NRL superstar emerges from western NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.