Trail running addict Sam Collins believes Orange has some of the best tracks in the world so it's no surprise he wants to turn the region into a hub for the sport.
Mr Collins is president of the committee for the Lonely Mountain Ultra which is preparing for just its second-ever event on October 14-15, 2023.
The Lonely Mountain is a celebration of trail running with 104km, 50 mile (80km), 50km, 32 km, 22km, a new 11km and kids 4km and 2km races on offer.
The different routes take runners up, down and around Mount Canobolas.
But despite the quality of tracks there is a lack of trail running events west of the Blue Mountains, something Mr Collins wants to change.
"A lot of local trail runners had always seen the potential," he said.
"The trails around Mount Canobolas are as good as anywhere in Australia and even the world really.
"However as far as trail running races go in the Central West there wasn't much. There only the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge which was a great event but only offered the one distance.
"There are heaps of trail runs out there but none west of the mountains. It was a mad idea but we found a way to make it work."
The 2022 event was considered a success but organisers are not resting on their laurels, aiming for double the entries this time around.
"We're pretty excited to put it on again. The feedback last year was that people wanted to return and bring friends," he said.
"It's a bit bigger with all the same distances being offered plus kids races.
"We're expecting to double to numbers to 1200-1400. We're already on track based on regos compared to last year.
"We are also excited about introducing the 104 km relay. Teams can complete in that one with up to three people.
"A few things that have changed from last year are those completed upgrades on the Mount Canobolas summit.
"We are excited to get the runners up and over the summit and there will be a party station on the summit this year.
"There are some more single trails as well including Federal Falls in the 32km category.
"There's a lot to be excited about. A lot of people locally are discovering trail running for the first time."
Early bird registrations are now open with free entry into a draw to win a pair of La Sportiva trail shoes.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
