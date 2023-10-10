Every Tuesday morning I start to get the niggling feeling about not being able to pull off this week's newsletter.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The imposter syndrome starts creeping in, in ways I've never felt it before.
I mean who do I think I am to curate a newsletter about regional women in the Central West?
What gives me the right?
Then the fear takes over: I'm going to stuff it up and everyone's going to hate it.
Imposter syndrome is defined by Oxford Languages as "the persistent inability to believe that one's success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one's own efforts of skills".
I've heard celebrities and far more successful journalists than me talk about it in podcasts. Almost all women my age who have had some level of success talk about the imposter syndrome they grapple with.
I have never made a secret of my career ambition. I've always sought to upskill in my job and have been vocal with my peers and mentors about where I want to work and what I want to do.
But it seems that little voice in my head did not get the memo.
This is the 10th edition of The Catch-Up (despite what I said last week- I can't, apparently, count.) And yet, I am still a little bit afraid to jump off the diving board every week and into the newsletter pool.
Don't get me wrong, the concept is excellent. I'm surprised this newsletter is the first of its kind celebrating regional women as it is.
But there's a program in my brain that sows little seeds of doubt along the way.
And I know, I'm not alone.
Which begs me to ask, why? What made us so afraid of having a go? What makes us stop right before we're about to leap? It feels like fear...but is it fear of failure? Or succeeding? Or just plain having a go?
I have none of the answers to these questions.
So I asked a friend of the newsletter, author of The Upstanding Leader and business expert Jessica Hickman, what can we do about imposter syndrome?
Hickman sees people suffering from imposter syndrome in all kinds of industries as she implements her workplace culture program.
"I often witness other people experiencing imposter syndrome, stepping back from potential and what I call 'playing small'," she said.
"I remember one time a friend asking my advice. She had been told to apply for a senior position at her company, but she felt unworthy because she would be heading into her childbearing years within the next five years or so, and asked 'was this unfair on her male counterpart'.
"She questioned if she could she still be a successful career women and mother children within the same decade!! The imposter syndrome was present (even before the situation was her reality) and the limiting beliefs kept her up at night."
Hickman isn't immune to the syndrome herself.
"Internally we can always feel 'less than' or 'unworthy' and in my experience as a woman, I have on many occasions felt an imposer in the workplace, particularly working in a male-dominated environment," she said.
"This could be due to societal and cultural factors that have historically placed greater pressure on women to prove themselves in certain professional contexts."
The success of her latest book, The Upstander Leader, has required the experienced speaker to back herself on bigger stages than she's used to, while becoming a first-time mother.
"The juggle is real. I often pinch myself and think 'wow, how did I get here?' and on times have spiralled into self-doubt. I call this mindset 'the bitch in the attic'.
"But I must admit I'm working very hard to take the bitch and push back on her, and imposter syndrome."
Hickman says three important things to herself before a big keynote speech.
I am worthy
I am kind
I am knowledgeable
"Deep down I know I am good at what I do. I have dedicated hours, weeks, months, years and a decade working to master my craft, but on occasion it takes some time to remind myself."
Here are five strategies Hickman puts in place to challenge Imposter Syndrome
1. Self-awareness: Recognise that you have imposter feelings, and understand that many successful people experience them too.
2. Positive self-talk: Challenge negative thoughts and replace them with positive affirmations about your abilities and achievements.
3. Set realistic goals: Break down your goals into smaller, achievable steps to build confidence gradually.
4. Seek support: Talk to friends, family, or a mental health specialist about your feelings to gain different perspectives and emotional support (especially if they become overwhelming).
5. Track achievements: Keep a record of your accomplishments to remind yourself of your capabilities. Celebrate your wins on social media (even if it feels scary).
Get more from author, speaker, educator and coach Jessica Hickman at her Instagram @jessicazoehickman or on her website
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to The Catch-Up newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.