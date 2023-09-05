I know I'm not the Lone Ranger on this one, so you will imagine how I was feeling when I left my three-year-old in an operating theatre on Tuesday - anxious and, of course, filled with guilt.
We are finally getting all her ear, nose, and throat problems sorted out. And the prospect of an end to constant illness combined with the thought of a full night's sleep is delightful, but it's a double-edged sword.
After spending her whole life trying to protect her it seems incongruous that now we're pushing her into pain.
Interestingly, my first reaction was to head to Big W and buy my way out of guilt. As I wandered around with Mr Potatohead and four books, I debated with myself if a $101 dancing Bluey plush toy was too much. (Spoiler it was, as was Mr Potatohead).
Let's face it, I know this kid better than the back of my hand and she won't give a toss about toys, even overpriced dancing Bluey toys, after her procedure.
She'll just want cuddles (free), head strokes (free) and strawberry-flavoured ice cream.
I've never been under general anaesthetic, never had any organs removed, never even broken a bone. Perhaps this is exactly why I was holding so much anxiety for this ordinary, run-of-the-mill operation. It will, after all, make Eadie's life a lot easier.
It took a hot minute but I did manage to realise I was spending so much time trying not to project my fears onto her. Buying my way out of the guilts is never going to work. Obviously, I have some stuff to work out there.
The Frozen memory game and a Hungry Caterpillar activity book will be waiting for her when she gets out of recovery. More importantly, so too will be our undivided attention - and strawberry ice-cream.
