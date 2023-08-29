Central Western Daily
The Catch-Up: Why I decided to run a half-marathon overweight

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 30 2023 - 8:20am, first published 7:53am
This isn't a story about weight loss, or how to lose weight. Or how I lost weight. (If you're here for that, check out this story about weight loss injectables I published a month ago.)

