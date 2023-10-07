It was "an honour" to sing Australia's National Anthem in front of thousands of people at the women's cricket in Sydney, said central west alum Grace Fuller.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Speaking with ACM the day after performing the prestigious gig at North Sydney oval, the singer-songwriter said she had wanted to do the song justice, because it means a lot to many people.
"It's a song everybody knows, and we've all grown up to love," Ms Fuller said.
Ms Fuller, an ex-St John's College student, performed the anthem before the Australia versus West Indies, women's T20Is cricket match, on Sunday, October 1. It was televised on Channel 7.
Even though she knew all the words, she spent time to "really understand the meaning of it all to be able to do it justice".
"I suppose there was a bit of pressure but I think ... there was more excitement and the feeling of, you know, such an honour to sing this song for Australia," she said.
Ms Fuller grew up in Dubbo and has family in Mudgee. She moved to Sydney in her early twenties to pursue a career in music after deciding she needed to base herself in the city to make a proper go of it.
She has been working steadily in her chosen field and has been able to make a career out of her music, much to her delight.
"I moved to Sydney after I finished high school to start singing as a career. I started doing pub gigs, trying to get a bit of experience and then I got really lucky getting corporate gigs and weddings and just sort of building up my rapport with agencies and venues around the area," Ms Fuller said.
The invitation to sing at the cricket came out of the blue, via email. She sent in a demo tape - as requested - and the gig was hers within the week.
"I think maybe it could have been word of mouth or ... maybe they've seen me at a corporate gig," she said.
The atmosphere on the field during her big cricket performance was nothing like she had experienced before and the adrenaline was pumping.
"It was such a crazy experience, but such an exciting experience and ... I don't even know if I can explain it. The vibe was just, I wanna do this again. It was just such an honour to be there and to be chosen to do that for Australia," Ms Fuller said.
The central west communities that mean so much to Ms Fuller have rallied around her, with support coming from friends and family.
"I have been so lucky. I think growing up in a small town is ... it's amazing. The community all come together and really support you," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I've had family and friends watching it and tuning in and then I had some of my primary school teachers even reached out and said congratulations, which is so nice. It's just really nice to see, especially because it's been such a long time since I was at primary school.
"I've had heaps of Dubbo and Mudgee people reach out with their congratulations and best wishes messages."
Ms Fuller is preparing to release her first single, which she describes stylistically as a mix of indie and pop, in October.
The song will be available on Spotify. Keep an eye on Instagram @gracefullermusic for details.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.