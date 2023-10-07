Central Western Daily
Home/Community

Grace Fuller describes National Anthem gig for women's cricket

Sarah Falson
Benjamin Palmer
By Sarah Falson, and Benjamin Palmer
October 7 2023 - 9:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was "an honour" to sing Australia's National Anthem in front of thousands of people at the women's cricket in Sydney, said central west alum Grace Fuller.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.