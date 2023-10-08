Two tries to returning star Lilly Baker have helped Vipers to victory in their Western Women's Rugby League clash against Panorama Platypi.
The former under 19s State of Origin representative was at her attacking best from lock on Saturday (October 7) as her side overcome a strong Platypi outfit 32-26, the second thrilling match at Pride Park in as many rounds.
Further tries to Katie Baker, Jasmine Griffiths, Holly Jones and Kara Yelland were enough to match Panorama's five in an end-to-end encounter.
Vipers coach Ryan Prevett said the result hung in the balance and was relieved to see his players rewarded for their efforts after an agonising two-point loss to open the season.
"It always feels good to win and all the girls worked hard for that one," he said.
"It was a close, hard-fought game for the full 60 minutes and it really could have went either way."
Prevett highlighted the returning Baker as well as Jones, who backed up following a week away with the victorious NSW Country Corellas side.
"We were lucky we had Lilly Baker and Holly Jones stand up for us and Georgie Barrett came on and made a real impact for us as well," he said.
The win takes the Orange side up to fourth on the ladder with Wiradjuri Goannas sitting atop the standings after their 34-24 win against Castlereagh Cougars.
Vipers now face a long stretch on the road with away games against Lachlan, Castlereagh and the bye, meaning they won't be back at Pride Park until their clash with Woodbridge on November 4.
Vipers won the under 12s 22-18, Platypi took out the under 14s 24-22, Vipers thumped Pano 50-6 in under 16s and the under 18s Vipers side won 36-16.
Vipers 32 (Lilly Baker 2, Katie Baker, Jasmine Griffiths, Holly Jones, Kara Yelland tries; Rebecca Prestwidge 4 goals) defeated Panorama Platypi 26 (Molly Kennedy, Darcie Morrison, Menzi White, unnamed, Xanthe Booth tries; Sarah Colman 3 goals)
