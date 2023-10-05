The alleged harassment of a woman during Voice referendum pre-polling in Orange has sparked renewed calls for "respectful communications and respect of democracy."
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A campaigner allegedly screamed at and pretended to spit on the young girl outside Orange Function Centre on Tuesday. The duo were handing out flyers for opposing viewpoints at the time.
"We know everybody's passionate," acting mayor and Voice advocate Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily this week.
"It's about respectful communications and respect of democracy ... I just ask everyone to be respectful. At the end of the day this is a democracy and we all have our views, for or against.
"At this point of time, it's about keeping Australia together.
"We know there's plenty of language out there: 'Divide, divide, divide.' Unfortunately those very campaign words are actually dividing.
"Democracy should rule ... The community of Australia will rule at the end of the day. In this period leading up to it we want there to be respect for each person's view."
Former independent Calare candidate Kate Hook is an organiser for the "Yes" campaign and witnessed the alleged incident.
"Everyone is surprised ... I've been to a lot of polling booths. I've never encountered anything like this," she said.
Central Western Daily reached out to the "No" campaign and did not receive a response in time for publication.
Residents will vote on October 13. Pre-polling is now open at Orange Function Centre.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.