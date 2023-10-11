Ode to an Orange culinary legend, an Oscar and Tony-nominated production at the theatre, wildly generous (and talented) artists, including one big, inaugural day at the races.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The lineup of events in the colour city this weekend is a well-worthy one, earning its stripes for decent crowds amid a jam-packed schedule of unique gigs.
Below are four occasions to mark the calendar for, including extended dates for Orange Civic Theatre and Friends of Orange Regional Gallery events.
At the October 14 Orange Farmers Markets, tributes are on the menu to remember locally-adored chef, author and educator, Lesley Russell.
The 61-year-old colour city legend died on June 1 after a year-long battle with cancer, leaving an unmistakable void in the lives of those who loved her dearly.
A public memorial to celebrate Ms Russell's life, three Chef's Tables guests will be joined by host Kim Currie as they recreate some of Ms Russell's favourite dishes from her archive of recipes.
A book she was due to launch-in person some two-weeks prior to passing, Nothing Rhymes With Orange has now become her legacy.
"Despite the sadness of the launch occasion, we enjoyed local wines toasting Lesley while munching on her famous chicken Waldorf-inspired sandwiches and everyone left carrying a copy of her book," former FOOD president, Gordon Muir said.
"Her cook book has completely sold out, but there have been 150 copies held for this special market."
For sale from 9am for $55 a copy while stocks last, there will be a purchasing limit of two-books-per-person at the Orange Farmers Markets.
The markets will start at 8.30am to finish at midday.
Also known by the acronym FORG, Friends of the Orange Regional Gallery is a crew of local artists feeling pumped about the annual Hidden Treasures event from 5pm on Friday, October 13.
An art sale with a twist, it will showcase more than 160 works - donated anonymously - from amateur, emerging, novice and professional artists around the Central West and further.
Displayed unsigned and unframed, event-goers will have the chance to buy a small masterpiece for $100, with proceeds all fund-raised and directed back to acquisitions for the Orange Regional Gallery.
You buy with your heart.- Local artist and Orange Regional Gallery's publicity officer, Sarah Randall on Hidden Treasures event, October 13.
Names of artists will be revealed only after purchasing.
"You might get a highly established artist, or an emerging and unknown one," artist and the gallery's volunteer publicity officer, Sarah Randall said.
"You buy with your heart."
Limited to A4 sizing, pieces range up to 21 x 30 centimetres and will remain up for grabs until October 14.
Some names include The Corner Store Gallery's Madi Young from Orange, to artists based in Alice Springs.
Head to the FORG Facebook page for more Hidden Treasures information.
Presented by Orange Theatre Company, word on the social media streets in the colour city is the October 13 to 22 string of eight shows is "going to go off".
Ben McGrath and Natalia Wisse play Footloose characters, Ren McCormack and Ariel Moore, with Orange's Hannah Bell, Emily Wisse and Michael Lindsay just a few more of some big names to grace the stage.
Many cast members will also feature in debut appearances amid the anticipated musical, with Orange's Eloise Warrington and Drew Smyth just two of several getting first for their first show.
The four 8pm evening shows are on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. The 2pm matinee shows are on October 14, 15, 21 and 22.
To grab your tickets and for pricing, head online to the Ticketek website or phone the box office (02) 6393 8111.
Hosted by Towac Park Racecourse Orange, this is an inaugural event galloping ahead by the day with massive interest swirling from crowd-goers across the region.
A first of its kind, the Central West Young Aggies Race Day kicks off on Sunday, October 15, with gates opening at midday.
Rebecca Blanford of Central West Young Aggies says the group wanted to create an event to not only draw young people in the ag-space together, but to also provide a gig celebrate rural women.
"Our race day isn't just about horses on the track, it is about building resilience, community and opportunity," she said.
"[Women] have contributed to our rural communities [and] this race day offers us a space to achieve both of these goals; championing collaboration and celebration of the people in our rural communities."
With October 15 also marking International Rural Women's Day, the Orange event is attracting people from all over the Central West.
To grab tickets and for pricing, head online to the 124Tix website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.