Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Our People

Radio's Duchess of Dubbo Emily Lyons celebrates 100th birthday

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 1 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Duchess of Dubbo has turned 100 and she has a message for you all: "Hooroo!"

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.