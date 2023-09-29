It's been a big week in Orange news, with everything happening it's easy to miss something. So we've pulled together all the big stories for you to check out.
Car crime continues to plague Orange streets and this week is no different. A driver was on the run after an alleged robbery and police chase. In a different incident police cars were smashed with bricks outside the Orange Station in a nighttime attack. A suspicious car fire added to the crime news this week.
In development news finishing touches of the luxury motel construction slated for Peisley Street were published this week. Here's what's happening. Construction is expected to begin in coming months. It's not a regular week in Orange without some Lord's Place news. We took a look at the alternative plan for the controversial development ahead of next week's council meeting.
A new business has been slated for North Orange shopping centre. Check out which one it is here...
The Royal Hotel ran us through their renovation plans including the reinstating of their iconic sign. Find out further details here.
It's the Wine Festival in Orange! We were at the judging for the 2023 Wine Show and wrote about the experience here. Chardonnay was all anyone was talking about on Thursday. We spoke to Canobolas Wine owner Jonathon Mattick about why the grapes here were worth moving his family hundreds of kilometres. Also, did you hear about this group of people who buy 30,000 bottles of Orange wine? Want to know why?
A Government Inquiry is heading to Orange next week to explore potential toxic pollution from Cadia Gold Mine. Links between dust from Cadia and lead identified in drinking water and blood tests is under investigation by the NSW Environmental Protection Agency.
Everyone is talking about The Voice Referendum, some have decided what box they'll be ticking already, while others remain unsure. Orange man Mitch Morrissey has outlined his reasons for voting "no". You might find his answer surprising. The Nationals brought their "no" campaign to Orange, but not without complications. An unbooked venue led to eleventh hour scrambling for the politicians.
The Orange Business Awards last Saturday were a highlight for over 100 businesses in the region. Disel and Blue Doggy Daycare and Grooming Awards took away the big gong, but everyone was a winner when it came to an excellent night out. Read our full list of winners here.
Rex flights out of Orange are going to be cut back and they're blaming QANTAS. By the end of next month a bunch of NSW towns will have less of the regional air carrier coming in and out of their airports. Orange and Parkes in the Central West have been reduced along with five other towns.
This is easily Orange's cutest racing fan. Carrie Simpson enjoyed seeing the Peter Brock trophy as it came through Orange ahead of Sunday's Bathurst 1000. Check it out here.
We paid tribute to lawyer Julianne Garvin. Tributes poured out on our social media, she seemed to have touched so many over the years. You can read about Mrs Garvin's incredible life here.
Did you meet Hannah Ferguson? Raised in Orange, now best-selling author, CEO of her own media company and only 25-years-old. You can check out her profile here (you'll be impressed, we promise.)
Excitedly, the Orange Thunder are being named the best community club in Australia, and the club has big plans for their well earned prize money.
In sport, we spoke to Montana Griffith about overcoming her injury and being named in the Western Cricket squad. And meet former gridiron star Kira Dargin. She organised the first women's side for the Koori knockout this weekend.
