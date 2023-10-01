A nine-year-old girl was left feeling "very sad" after a backpack carrying her birthday money was stolen in broad daylight.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Cydi McGregor was being looked after by her grandmother on September 27 while her mum, Lareina O'Neill was at work.
The pair wanted to go shopping and spend the $150 Cydi had received for her birthday three weeks prior.
Before that, they decided to head to Elephant Park.
"She was playing on the gym equipment and they ran to the next one," Mrs O'Neill said.
"They were only gone about two minutes when they realised she'd left her bag."
Cydi and her grandmother rushed back but the bag was gone.
"They searched everywhere around the park, thinking they may have just taken the wallet and chucked the bag somewhere," Mrs O'Neill added.
"They kept searching for it, but no luck."
The mother then took to social media for answers but there was nothing to be found.
The family are now resigned to the fact they likely won't get the money, presents or bag back.
"It's pretty crappy I suppose," Mrs O'Neill added.
"It wasn't like it was left there for an hour, literally just two minutes. It's just sad that it happened to have all her birthday money she was about to spend in there.
"You just can't trust anyone I suppose."
There was somewhat of a happy ending however.
As Cydi had her heart set on some fidget toys, her grandad came to the rescue and footed the bill for the shopping trip, even throwing in an extra $50 of "sympathy money."
Mrs O'Neill was grateful her daughter will at least have learned a valuable lesson from the experience.
"You always have to keep your bag on you at all times," she added.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.