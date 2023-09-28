As one door shuts, another one opens...at least that's the case for the North Orange Shopping Centre.
Vivien's Hot Bread had been located within the centre for multiple years, but at the beginning of September suddenly shut its doors.
Commenters on social media were quick to voice their disappointment.
"There goes my Wednesday morning meat pie" one wrote, while others mourned the loss of their beloved apple turnover.
But not long after the much-loved bakery's closure, another business announced they would take its spot in the shopping centre.
Bakers Delight already operates a store in the Central Square Shopping Centre and the company confirmed it would open another in North Orange.
"We are very excited to be opening a second bakery in Orange this December. The Orange community clearly love their daily fresh baked bread and their ongoing support for our existing bakery has shown us that there is plenty of demand for a second site," a spokesman for Bakers Delight said.
"Our local franchisee and his team are now working hard behind the scenes to ensure we will be turning the ovens on and open the doors just in time for Christmas."
Details regarding opening and closing times were not provided, but the existing Bakers Delight runs from 6.30am-6.30pm on weekdays and closes two hours earlier on the weekend.
