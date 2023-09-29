Will this be the season that Central West topples Western Plains in under 16s cricket?
They've certainly got a team on paper that's capable of doing so, with a strong 15-player squad named on Wednesday night.
It's a relatively young but still experienced 16s squad who boast plenty of higher representative honours over recent seasons.
Members of the team won't just be working towards achieving strong results in upcoming games against Western Plains but also preparing themselves for the statewide Bradman Cup in early December.
Stuart Middleton, who coached the 14s side last year, is bringing up a lot of that squad into the older age group this time around.
He's had the opportunity to work with every member of this side for several years now and said it's a talented collection of cricketers.
"I've coached this group of boys for the last three years so I know what their abilities are like, and we've got a few younger boys in the mix, and we've got the Bradman Cup coming up as well which is why we've picked those younger players," he said.
"Among those younger guys are Oli Brincat, Jayden Brasier and Fletcher Byrne. There's the Youth Champs coming up in Dubbo for the Central West under 15s in the week prior to Christmas, but they've also put their hand up to play in these games as well.
"Their game sense is the big thing that I've taken notice of when it comes to big improvements in this team. Being a coach you always want to be there to offer guidance but at this age it's important that they take more of it on themselves."
Much of this group are new to the 16s age group, with only four players - Blayde Burke, Baden Lewis, Cooper Pullen and Cooper Stephen - making a return to this level.
They'll be determined to hit back against Western Plains after their best-of-three series in 2022-23 went to a deciding game, only to be handed a loss via DLS.
It's a similar situation for last season's under 14s who have moved up to this side, who couldn't find a way past their Western rivals the previous time.
"Last year Western Plains beat us so it will definitely be on the boys' minds to try and get a few games back on them," Middleton said.
Several members of the squad were also involved in Western's recent win over St George in the annual Brian Booth Shield clash.
The under 16s will get their campaign underway on October 29 against Western Plains and they will follow that up with two Twenty20 games in Bathurst on November 5.
CENTRAL WEST 16s: Jayden Brasier, Blayde Burke, Gilby Glawson, Liam King, Cooper Stephen, Ali Wally (Bathurst), Oli Brincat, Baxter Brown, Fletcher Byrne, Hayden Griffith, Toby Middleton, Charlie Miller, Cooper Pullen (Orange), George Honeysett, Baden Lewis (Mudgee)
