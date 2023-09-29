Central Western Daily
Council

Funding debate over Canowindra hammer throw project

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 29 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:45pm
Canowindra's stance as the hammer throw capital of regional NSW is unquestionable but how to fund the development of the town's sporting precinct to accommodate the niche field event was anything but clear cut at Cabonne council's most recent meeting.

