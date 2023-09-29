Canowindra's stance as the hammer throw capital of regional NSW is unquestionable but how to fund the development of the town's sporting precinct to accommodate the niche field event was anything but clear cut at Cabonne council's most recent meeting.
Future Olympians, a nationally accredited coach and shifting funds from one town project to another were topics raised during a 25-minute period at Tuesday's September council meeting in Molong.
A recommendation brought to council suggested the transfer of $39,915, and an additional $25,000 from surplus out of the Eugowra Depot refurbishment project, to the Canowindra Sports Trust to supply and install a hammer throw cage at the Canowindra sports ground.
But that shifting of funds from a project within the flood-torn community of Eugowra to another town within the Cabonne shire didn't sit right with Cr Peter Batten.
"I don't think it's a good look to be moving money from Eugowra to Canowindra," he said.
The hammer throw cage project was included in the council's 2021 operational plan but has not been completed due to a lack of funding to achieve the project scope of works, a report to Cabonne Shire Council said.
The report identified a Canowindra under 17s state champion being trained in the town, alongside other up-and-coming field athletes, at the discus cage at the sports ground.
The trainer, now based in Canowindra, has trained Commonwealth and Olympic hammer throw athletes and brings in people from across NSW to train with him.
The issue with using the discus space is the height of the cage. At 3.6 metres those dimensions "do not reflect those required for hammer throw activities", the report said.
The required height is around 5.8m.
All councillors were in favour of the development of the hammer throw cage. The main question most councillors had was around the appropriateness of taking funds from a Eugowra project and investing them into another town.
The project needs some extra funds to get off the ground.
The report to Cabonne councillors suggests the extra $25,000 needed comes from a surplus out of the Eugowra depot project. Council negotiated to refurbish a portion of the Eugowra Rural Fire Shed to be utilised as a depot rather than building a new shed, saving $40,000 in the process.
But Cr Batten believes the additional $25,000 needed to construct the cage should come from the Canowindra Town Improvement fund, not that surplus.
It was revealed during the meeting the Canowindra Town Improvement fund has around $1.7 million in its coffers.
"That's a huge amount of money," Cr Kathryn O'Ryan said.
Cabonne Shire Council has previously used surplus funds from other projects to help complete different projects within the shire.
Mayor Kevin Beatty highlighted the half-court basketball court at the Molong recreational ground as an example of this.
However, Cr Batten pointed out the surplus used to complete the basketball facility in Molong was drawn from another completed project within the same town's recreational area.
"It didn't impact any other community," Cr Batten said.
Cr Batten was concerned about shifting funds, even if deemed a surplus, from the community of Eugowra when it was likely "we're going to need every cent we can possibly get for Eugowra down the track".
Some other councillors didn't think it was fair to draw from the Canowindra Town Improvement Fund for this particular project.
While others weren't concerned where the money was drawn from.
"I don't think it's a good look to be moving money from Eugowra to Canowindra. There's a lot of money in the Canowindra improvement fund," Cr O'Ryan said.
... we're going cap in hand every chance we get asking for more money to do something for Eugowra.- Cr Peter Batten
Cr Beatty, fresh of being elected for another term as mayor, said it was tough to compare a basketball court that could be deemed multi-purpose in Molong to a hammer throw cage in Canowindra "which is very specific", he said.
"I'm just throwing that out there for comments. Does (the hammer throw cage) fit the town improvement fund? It's very specific to Canowindra, and that's what the (fund) was designed for," the mayor said.
Cr Jenny Weaver said initially the project didn't impress her. "It's a lot of money for such an activity," she said.
But she indicated the addition of the cage to the town's evolving sporting precinct would be a something that "enhances what we have".
"If it gets one or two through to the Olympics then that's been noted. I haven't got a problem where the balance comes from," Cr Weaver said.
But Cr Batten questioned the relevance of the Molong basketball court development, in this case.
"What we're talking here about is moving money away from of Eugowra, where we're going cap in hand every chance we get asking for more money to do something for Eugowra," he said.
"If we have a surplus then leave it there and leverage it for something else. Don't move it from the community that was slammed by the flood bigger than any other."
Cr Beatty moved an amendment to the recommendation:
It reads: Council transfers the hammer throw project funding of $39,915 and an additional $25,000 funded from town improvement fund.
As per option three, outlined in report, which details offers from Canowindra tradesmen willing to donate their time to install a Thor 9 Hammer Throw Cage.
The second point to the amendment states: The surplus from Eugowra depot refurbishment remain for future project in Eugowra.
"Happy with that?" Beatty said
"Absolutely," Weaver replied.
The motion was seconded by Cr O'Ryan and all in the chamber were in favour.
Canowindra-based councillor Andrew Pull declared an interest in the project and left the chamber when the funding for the cage was raised. He returned after the vote.
"Someone better go and get Pully, he'll think we've gone home," Cr Beatty joked.
