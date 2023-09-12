Central Western Daily
Canberra's Jack Wighton banned from biting

By Jasper Bruce, Australian Associated Press
Updated September 13 2023 - 8:05am, first published 7:34am
South Sydney recruit and Orange-born Jack Wighton has received a three-match ban after being found guilty of biting Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble in Canberra's elimination-final loss.

