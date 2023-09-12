Communication break down appears to be behind a false flag "emergency" callout in Orange.
A multi-acre fire off Steele Lane was attended by at least three Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews about 2pm, Tuesday.
The sizable convoy was immediately told it was a large pre-approved controlled burn, and turned away by property owners.
A truck driver on the scene said RFS headquarters in Sydney erroneously declared an "emergency" and issued the callout.
Large amounts of dark smoke, embers, and open flame could be seen from about 100 metres away.
"There is no threat," a spokesperson for the RFS told the Central Western Daily.
