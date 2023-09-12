Orange Masters stocks have risen in senior hockey this year with a number of its women's and men's players gaining selection for NSW teams in the upcoming Hockey Australia Masters Championships.
The 2023 edition of the tournament will be played in Perth, starting September 21 and finishing on October 8.
Orange has a number of new players eager to challenge themselves in the competitive arena of the Australian masters.
These include Janine Caughlan, Emily Peters and Nicole Chapman along with Matt Showels and Peter Milne. They are expected to do well personally as well as contribute to their respective teams.
Other Orange players continuing their journey with NSW from last year are Leanne Kennewell, Kerrie Wood and Deb Orrock and in the men's divisions Australian representative Darryn Majoram, Adam Hurford (team captain), Steve Longhurst, David Wynne, Colin Smith and Wayne Newton.
Also two ladies from Orange are both representing ACT in Perth, Charlene Howarth and Fiona Cooper. Craig Rochester meanwhile will don the maroon of Queensland in the Over 50's category.
Orange administrators and NSW committee personal making the trip over to manage teams are Michelle Stevenson, Samone Vennard and current NSW women's committee chair Jane Rowlands.
The playing group have been working hard doing extra training sessions honing their skills and fitness in anticipation of a tough few of weeks hockey.
I am looking forward to cheering on our Orange players and expect everyone to do our respective associations proud.
This year sees the combining of both the women and men's competition with the younger masters (34s, 40s and 45s) competing in the early weeks of the competition while the older masters (50s, 55s, 60s, 65s and 75s) round out the later weeks.
This means the tournaments will overlap midway through the three weeks.
With the large number of players now participating in Perth many of its synthetic turf venues will be stretched to the limit for the three weeks of play.
2023 NSW Women
2023 ACT Women
2023 NSW Men
2023 Queensland men
