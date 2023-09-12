Central Western Daily
Banskia building wins big industry award

Tanya Marschke
Tanya Marschke
Updated September 12 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
Mick Banks and his team from Banskia Building are celebrating after winning Residential Builder of the Year at the Western NSW Master Builders Awards.

