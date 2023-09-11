There is failure too on the part of the current federal government for not sufficiently pressuring their state colleagues about this urgent issue. This vital support for our region needs to be rolled out without further unforgiveable delay. Our residents are being treated as second-class citizens, and this cannot be allowed to stand. Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, along came the insurance companies. Hundreds of disaster-hit residents and business owners who were eager to pick themselves up and fight on found themselves at the mercy of these companies. From long delays and claims processing to widespread knockbacks, it has taken a massive toll on our region.