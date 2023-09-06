The controversial $200,000 overhaul of a CBD laneway in Orange has been approved for construction.
Fluorescent purple lighting, a honeycomb-inspired ceiling installation, and vertical black lines will be fitted in the tunnel connecting Summer Street to Central Square car park.
Queensland-based artist Daniel Templeman submitted the successful design. Installation is due to take place in March, 2024.
The design was chosen by a panel of council staff and representatives for art organisations. About 100 comments from residents were submitted but did not appear to be factored into selection.
Orange City Council also referenced eight Facebook comments which were posted, showing "mixed views" in its report on public consultation. The original post suggests about 30 people commented, with 20 hidden by the administrator.
A heated debate about public art and spending preceded the tight vote at Orange City Council on Tuesday night, with approval narrowly backed six votes to five.
Proponents said the design is visually appealing, will improve safety, attract tourists, and improve foot traffic for businesses.
Opponents argued $200,000 is unreasonably expensive, council should not be spending money on facilities it does not fully own, and questioned why an artist from Orange was not contracted. Some were also critical of the staff approval process.
"I don't feel there is community support ... the current council was not able to vote on the golden balls or the bee clock, so I feel this is my first opportunity that I can affect what I perceive as community sentiment," Cr Steve Peterson said.
"It actually undermines everything else we do, and creates quite a false impression that we're not responsible with ratepayers' hard earned money. Please don't demonstrate we're out of touch and this is what we think that's actually [wanted]."
Cr Kevin Duffy said: "I'm against this 100 per cent, probably even more ... we're talking about wasting ratepayers funds.
"People are struggling ... and here we are spending some money on things that aren't important and not even ours. This whole program has just been steamrolled through under future cities. We're also running around at the moment looking for extra funds.
"Tourists aren't going to drive from Russia or China or Sydney to go for a walk on this little alleyway. You're dreaming ... this is an absolute joke and we should be embarrassed by it."
Cr Mel McDonell said: "Businesses are absolutely 100 per cent behind this because they know it's going to make our CBD more vibrant, more attractive. It's going to bring people through that alleyway. It's just a beautiful piece of art."
Cr Frances Kinghorne said: "I think that it is currently awful. It's a recurring grubby hellhole and we've just got to do something."
Costs are estimated at $200,000. Orange City Council will pay $100,000, with the remained covered by government grants.
