Australia Cinema 4 gutted for hotel transformation in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 6 2023 - 8:11am, first published 7:30am
The historic Australia Cinema 4 in Orange has been completely gutted, new photos reveal. Work on its transformation into a luxury hotel continues.

