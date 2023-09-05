Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Breaking

Deputy Mayor confirmed at Orange City Council in tight vote

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Deputy Mayor of Orange has been confirmed in a tight council vote.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.