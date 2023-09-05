The Deputy Mayor of Orange has been confirmed in a tight council vote.
Incumbent Gerald Power was re-elected, defeating runner-up Cr Jeff Whitton in a final round of voting six to five.
Cr Tony Mileto and and Cr Mel McDonell also nominated for the position.
Cr Power will remain Deputy Mayor until the next local government elections on September 14, 2024.
He is presently serving as acting-Mayor, with Jason Hamling on leave after collapsing last month.
The first term councillor is Orange's first indigenous Deputy Mayor. He was elected to the position in February, 2022.
More to come.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.