The Pollets have always been a big name in martial arts but now Ian and Ben have officially been recognised together.
Ben was inducted into the Australasian Martial Arts Hall of Fame (AMAHOF) in 2021, some 24 years after his father Ian.
Ian is known for opening Pollet's Martial Arts Centre in Orange with the business now run by Ben.
Ben, who received his award at the 2023 gala dinner in Sydney, was reflective when asked how the honour made him feel.
"I was probably more humbled than proud, he said.
"I'm thankful to be alive doing martial arts, it keeps me nice and healthy and it's great for family. My father and I have always done martial arts together, still do.
"The journey of a lifetime is enlightenment, that's what we're all looking for as martial artists. Fighting is part of what we do but what we are really looking for is that spiritual enlightenment."
Ian said watching his son join him in the hall of fame was a proud moment for the family, especially given how long he'd been around martial arts.
"I was recognised in 1997 and to see my son recognised for his hard work [is amazing]," he said.
"It's recognition of the achievement of the martial artist. Ben has been doing this since he could crawl I suppose.
"He's been practising and a part of this community for such a long time. To be recognised by AMAHOF is a wonderful thing.
"I'm very proud as a father without a doubt. He was just a little nipper when he started with me and [he's grown] to be this very strong powerful martial artist and man.
"I remember very clearly he would just watch me all the time when I would train at very unusual times.
"I would wake up at 3am and train and he would wake up and watch me while he was laying on the ground."
