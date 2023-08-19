Everyone has a dating story, whether it's a bad date or a good date, your date or a friend's date, dating and relationships unite us all.
Dating has changed so much over recent decades. To find a significant other you used to have to physically meet someone, whether by chance or being set up by a mutual contact or at a preorganised 'singles' event. Now the dating world is your oyster, with easy-to-use phone apps connecting people far and wide.
We spoke to three candid singles about what it's like to date in the NSW central west town of Orange.
Mitch Kelly is 33-years-old and is actively looking for a partner in numerous different ways, including online dating, meeting single friends-of-friends and approaching women when out in public.
Mr Kelly believes there might be an expectation from his older relatives to be in a relationship and is surrounded by couples in his friendship group, but they have less expectation to be attached to someone.
"My parents are old-fashioned and probably want grandkids. Friends closer to my age, there is less stigma because we are in an age where a relationship or a hook-up is literally a swipe away," he said.
Sophie Bock is a 20-year-old, heterosexual, female who has been on the dating scene for four years. She's looking for a serious relationship.
"I have tried tinder, bumble, hinge, plenty of fish dating. I work at a local pub, the Royal. I go out but never seem to meet anyone out," she said.
Miss Bock is disconcerted about the intentions of some of the men she meets online.
"Most blokes in this generation are looking for one thing: sex. It's honestly disgusting and it's all over the dating sites. I feel as though I was born into the wrong generation, I want a gentleman," she told the CWD.
"Proper communication is a must, as people tend to hide behind a screen."- Alistair Merrifield.
"I do go to the pub hoping to find someone, but honestly it's the wrong scene to meet the person I'm looking for. I wish there were more things to do in my town. Hoping people like me can find the person they are looking for."
For Alistair Merrifield, 41, single, heterosexual and no children, he's looking for someone to settle down with.
"It can get a bit lonely at times, as well as all the persistent questions about why I'm in my 40s with no kids! Oh, and cooking for one person isn't fun," he said.
"I'm looking for a long term partner. I'm set up in life and believe that I have a lot to offer."
Mr Merrifield believes the apps can work if the users are being honest and transparent, otherwise there is a lot of room for heartbreak.
"People tend to be vague about what they want out of the apps by sidestepping with statuses such as 'still figuring it out' or 'unsure/don't know yet'. Some say that they are after a relationship but really they just want a hook-up, meanwhile others can ghost, be fake or lead you on," he said.
"Proper communication is a must, as people tend to hide behind a screen."
Mr Kelly agrees that honesty is an important part of the dating journey.
"Knowing yourself and your love language are important," he says.
Miss Bock has had negative experiences on the dating apps.
"[Potential matches] convince you that they like you then they get what they want and break your heart like it meant nothing to them," she said.
The limitations of a regional town could also restrict some singles looking for love.
"Without growing up here, Orange is quite hard to meet people and there's a clique. Dating apps do have their place, however meeting people at functions, sporting groups, pubs or striking up a random conversation could work," Mr Merrifield said.
Miss Bock believes the size of the town limits getting to know people as "everyone knows everyone in regional towns".
