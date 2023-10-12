The demise of a historic Orange tree remains shrouded in mystery almost one year after findings of a ratepayer-funded investigation were unexpectedly suppressed.
There's now a renewed push for "transparency."
"It is in the public interest that the community be provided with an appropriate response as to why the tree died," Orange City Councillor Tony Mileto told the Central Western Daily this week.
The circa-100-year-old Pin Oak is located on Borrodell Drive, adjacent to a sizable residential subdivision. A request to chop it down was lodged by the owner in early 2022 after it became sick.
An investigation to determine "likely cause of death" was commissioned at the request of a majority of councillors in May, 2022. Ratepayers have forked out at least $12,603.51 plus staff costs on proceedings, but findings have not been made public.
Property developer Gavin Gleeson owns the land, according to the original development application. Subdivision was requested on behalf of a company carrying the name of his father Martin, a former Orange councillor.
Gavin Gleeson declined to comment when approached by the CWD. He has consistently reiterated his grief at the tree's death.
The CWD is not suggesting the tree's failure is in any way related to subdivision.
Findings on the likely cause of death were verbally briefed to councillors by senior staff in a private meeting on November 15 last year, despite transparency concerns raised by representatives at the time.
"I proposed ... that the outcome of the investigation be discussed in an open council forum, not a closed meeting, as council were spending ratepayers money," Cr Mileto said this week.
"I believed council needed to be transparent on the issue and that it was in the public interest to do so.
"I am unable to comment on the cause of the death of this unique protected Pin Oak tree for legal reasons that include council's legal advice sought and for reasons based on 'commercial in confidence'.
"Despite this ... I still feel that it is in the public interest that the community be provided with an appropriate response as to why the tree died, especially when the majority of councillors voted for the investigation to be undertaken.
"Members of the public still continue to contact me regarding the issue."
Attempts by the CWD to access the investigation findings through a Government Information Public Access (GIPA) request were rebuffed. Council's decision cited "legal privilege" and "a number of public interest considerations".
The May, 2022 development application said the tree is already deceased. Drought was cited by the developer as the likely cause of death.
Attached council comments say: "The recent drought has not adversely affected other trees in the neighbourhood ... Investigation and testing should be undertaken to determine the cause of the tree's decline, which may be associated with disease or introduced chemicals."
In December, 2022 a spokesperson for Orange City Council said: "Because this matter was dealt with in a closed section of a council meeting, in line with council processes, no information about the report can be provided."
The tree remains standing as of October, 2023. Some green shoots appear to growing off one branch. It's unclear if removal is planned.
