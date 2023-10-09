Plans for a new "Blue Tree" in Orange - possibly made of steel - are already underway following this week's destruction.
Less than a year after being erected, the symbol of suicide awareness at Pilcher Park was shattered by strong winds on Wednesday night or early Thursday.
Efforts to replace it are being led by Orange City Councillor Tony Mileto.
"Obviously first we need to render the area safe," He told the Central Western Daily this week.
"We have large tree stumps in our holding yard. We'll look at whether those are suitable, or perhaps make an artificial tree. I'd be looking at one maybe made out of metal.
"I've asked council to provide a report ... in the near future.
"The reason why I would be against moving to a new site is because that area gets utilized a lot by people who want to reflect."
In December last year about half-a-dozen volunteers battled Summer heat and a nest of angry bees to paint the 20-metre eucalypt.
"It's a representation of a talking point to make [mental health] less taboo," Bernie Allen - chair of the Orange Region Suicide Prevention Network - said at the time.
"The idea is to get people to meet the ambulance at the top of the cliff rather than the bottom of the cliff ... to stop, reflect, and hopefully reach out."
It includes a plaque with a Lifeline contact number and is paired with 15 blue benches across town at sites residents have died contemplated self-harm.
More than 40 suicides were recorded in Orange between 2017 and 2021. Boys and young men represent about 75 per cent.
