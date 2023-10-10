Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Exclusive

New GBOTA greyhound track in Orange to come before council next week

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 11 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After months of delays, a major development has emerged in the push to bring greyhound racing back to Orange with a multi-million dollar "best-in-the-world" track.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.