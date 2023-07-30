CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude was at Emus Rugby Club for the annual President's Long Lunch. Jude then went to the Civic Theatre for Bell Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. She then went along to The Oriana for their Christmas In July.
On Saturday Jude went to Don Lovegrove's 60th Birthday at the Orange City Bowling Club, 80's v 90's night at the Orange Ex-Service's Club, Orange Tigers Trivia Night at Waratah's, and the Greek Dinner at Groundstone.
