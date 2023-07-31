As the clock ran down at Jack Huxley Oval on Sunday (July 30), Manildra Rhinos and Canowindra Tigers looked set to finish their league tag clash at 12 points apiece.
But Rhinos player Brooke Cusack had other ideas, making a break and sprinting half the field to touch down for the latest of last-minute winners.
But it came with a question mark in the form of Canowindra's Jade Harding who manged to rip off Cusack's tag as she put the ball down.
Cue confusion, excitement and frustration in the space of 10 seconds.
Tigers players and fans were naturally convinced Harding had pulled off an incredible last-ditch play while the Rhinettes were ecstatic as they mobbed their hero to a backdrop of cheers from the grandstand.
The referee paused to consult his touch judges before awarding the try.
Cusack said a tactical substitution helped her find the legs to seal the 18-12 win.
"I had a sub with a minute and a half to go, ran onto the field and just said 'inside ball', ran down the field and I could hear someone say pressure and I just ran with the biggest smile on my face all the way to the end," she said.
The game itself was an absorbing clash with the two sides trading tries. Manildra enjoyed the majority of territory but couldn't put the Tigers away until the final minute.
Cusack said the side had worked on their defence after a run of just two wins in six games.
"It was probably the hottest game we've played all year," she said.
"We've come off a few losses and we came out here today knowing it was going to be a bloody hard game.
"We lost to Canowindra by a fair bit last time we played them. We knew we had to win today to keep second place.
"No one out there lost faith the whole game. All the girls put in 110 per cent.
"With our losses lately we've known what to work on, our fitness and defence which is what won us the game in the end."
Manildra will host Orange United Warriors in a qualifying final on Sunday August 6 while Canowindra play CSU in an elimination final on the same day.
