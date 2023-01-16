50 of the best sports photos from across Orange

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
On Saturday, Jude was at the Cavaliers versus Rugby Union BOIDC game at Riawena Oval and the Centrals versus CYMS game at Wade Park. She also snapped the cricket action at Sir Jack Brabham Park between Spring Hill and Gladstone in third grade.
On Saturday, Jude was also at the women's rugby league trial game between Western Rams and Canterbury Bulldogs at Pride Park.
On Sunday, Jude took photos of the Twenty20 double header at Riawena Oval between Cavaliers and St Pats and Centrals versus Orange City.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
