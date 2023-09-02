A fast-finishing CYMS side couldn't overcome its sluggish start as the green and golds crashed out of the Central West Premier League Hockey finals.
Taking on a Parkes outfit which knocked off Orange United the week prior, a youthful CYMS team came in as red-hot favourites.
But it was the visitors who started off with a bang.
"We tend to play a very strong first half," Parkes captain Sarah Hartin said after the match.
Goals to Louise Hawken and Chloe Carty put Parkes 2-0 ahead going into the half-time break.
But CYMS weren't about to go down without a fight as they came out of the break looking like a completely different team.
The score remained the same through the third period, but some Madison Smith magic with ten minutes to play cut the deficit in half.
But a lack of execution in front of goal all game ended up costing CYMS as the score would finish 2-1.
Coach Pete Shea was visibly upset after the defeat.
"It's disappointing that we lost, it's disappointing that we didn't start playing well until the second half," he said.
"We created enough opportunities but at 2-0 down, it just makes it really hard to come back."
With a young team, the green and gold should be set up for success in the years to come.
But Shea was focused on the here and now.
"To say we've got a young team is great for next year and the year after, but we need to win these games to keep Orange on the map," he added.
"We should be playing grand finals every year."
As for Parkes, this victory keeps their title dreams alive.
Although historical records are not readily available online, Hartin believed this marked just the second time the town has made the grand final.
"It's a big deal. We've been waiting for a long time," she said.
"Hopefully we can come away with it and do it for Parkes."
Standing in their way of a maiden title is the undefeated Lithgow Panthers, who conceded less than one game a goal as they slotted home 43 of their own during the 13-game regular season.
"The last few years we've had a few juniors coming through and each year, we've been getting closer and closer to that final," Hartin said.
"We've had the confidence all year to know that we had the team to bring it home, and here we are."
The last time these two teams met was on August 19 where the Panthers came away with a narrow 3-2 win.
Hartin believes they've got what it takes to pull off what would be a monumental upset.
"It's nice to come up against a team that hasn't lost yet. You think that maybe they're due for one," she added.
"It's sometimes a nice feeling being the underdog coming through."
