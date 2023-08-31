Champion Queensland and Manly halfback Daly Cherry Evans will land in Orange for the biggest weekend of rugby league on the calendar.
The 300-game and premiership winning Sea Eagles halfback will headline the 2023 Mortimer's Wines Grand Final night on Sunday, October 1.
He'll be joined by former Parramatta Eels winger Eric Grothe Junior, Sydney Roosters premiership winner Frank-Paul Nu'uausala and rugby league royalty Chris Mortimer as guests for the event, which is one of the first on the calendar for the Orange Wine Festival in October.
Between the quartet of NRL players on their way to Orange for the wine festival event there's almost a dozen grand finals' worth of experience on the panel.
Having that calibre of player in town, giving rugby league fans in Orange and the Central West the chance to sit down with champion players and watch the biggest game of the season is a unique experience, Mortimers Wines' Daniel Mortimer said.
"I don't think you can watch the grand final anywhere else like this," Mr Mortimer said.
"It's such an intimate and unique experience to be there with these guys. It's a privilege to be able to provide this."
Last year's event was the first of its kind, with a crowd of around 100 people gathering at the vineyard to watch Penrith win back-to-back titles.
This year's even will be run in a similar fashion.
The Cellar Door will transform, with a giant TV screen on site to show both the NRLW and NRL deciders.
Dinner is provided and former Footy Show funny man Allan Robinson is back to chair the evening's panel, which will give guests a chance to hear from each of the former and current players about their experience on the game's greatest stage.
"Daly captained Queensland this year. It's great to be able to have him out here for this," Mr Mortimer added, himself a former NRL player with grand final experience as an Eel and Rooster.
"I played a little bit against Daly, we're the same age, and I gave him a call and he was keen. This is a great experience for the players too. It's a chance to talk a bit of footy without being on show like you can be in Sydney."
Mr Nu'uausala and Mr Grothe are both former teammates of Mr Mortimer's, and played in grand finals with the Roosters and Eels respectively.
While Chris Mortimer is the most experienced in terms of grand final appearances out of any of the famous Mortimer family.
A bus will depart the Orange Information Centre and take guests direct to the vineyard. Tickets can be found here. Ticket price includes drinks, food and transportation.
The event marks one of the first on the Orange Wine Festival calendar. The event is on Sunday, October 1 and begins at 4pm.
"Rugby league is part of our family's history, and to be able to provide an event like this to kick off the Orange Wine Festival is fitting for us," Mr Mortimer added.
