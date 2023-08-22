Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Souths' defeat to Orange United pushes Bathurst City out of women's Premier League Hockey

Dominic Unwin
Alexander Grant
By Dominic Unwin, and Alexander Grant
Updated August 22 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst will have no teams in the finals of the women's Central West Premier League Hockey after a "nasty" result.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.