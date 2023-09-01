A Molong petrol station has been broken into for the second time in two months with the damage caused set to cost thousands.
Retail manager Ketul Patel was woken just after midnight on Friday, September 1 to a call from security to tell him his Pearl Energy store had suffered a break-in.
"Definitely not good," he said when asked how he felt upon hearing the news.
This is the second time in two months the petrol station - which rebranded from Molong BP in 2023 - has been broken into.
Mr Patel said CCTV footage showed there were three people involved, all of whom "had everything covered" so to hide their identity.
"They broke the window and stayed less than five minutes in the store and then they ran away," he added.
"Stolen things are only worth maybe $150, but the maintenance is expensive. Last time we spent around $1000 and this time it will be around $2000 to fix the broken window."
Officers from the Central West Police District confirmed they launched an investigation into the matter.
"Police have been told three unknown people allegedly smashed the front window to enter the business - taking chocolate bars, ice creams and cigarette papers - before fleeing," a spokesman for police said.
"Police attended and canvassed the area; however, no persons were located.
"A crime scene was established and an investigation into the incident has commenced."
As inquiries continue, police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
