The deputy mayor position on Orange City Council will spill next week. A three way contest is emerging.
Incumbent Gerald Power says he will recontest the role. Councillors Jeff Whitton and Tony Mileto have confirmed plans to also throw their hats in the ring at the Tuesday night meeting.
The Central Western Daily has contacted all councillors for comment. Four ruled out a bid, and four are yet to respond.
Cr Power - who is serving as acting-Mayor until Jason Hamling returns after collapsing last meeting - said he has been a strong representative for Orange as Deputy Mayor.
"The community thinks I've done a good job ... I'm a strong representative," he told the CWD.
Neither confirmed challenger criticised the incumbent's tenure, but both argue they are best placed to promote Orange's interests.
"I've had 19 years on council ... I think it's good to have a change of leadership. Gerald has done a magnificent job as deputy mayor, but I think it's about a change," Cr Whitton said.
"Deputy mayor is basically backup to the Mayor ... it's about utilising professional connections and political connections to accelerate projects and grant funding with state and federal government.
"I have had a lot of experience with that side of it, and it's very important that we work closely with our state and federal local member.
"It's important to note that there are protocols that both federal and state MPs work to and they have the have the highest respect for counsellors, but generally when it comes to dealings between Orange Council and government the protocol [is to go through] the Mayor or Deputy Mayor."
Cr Mileto said: "I am extremely passionate about Orange, not only as an Orange City Councillor, but as a resident. I currently chair numerous Community Committees, as well as being prominently involved in several other organisations and sporting groups.
"I am an experienced impartial Councillor, I have the ability to be the right-hand man who is capable of supporting the Mayor with his duties including having the flexibility of stepping in when necessary.
"I am a Councillor who is confident in working behind the scenes in the role as a Deputy Mayor in coordinating Councillors and council staff to work together and seek agreement when they need to.
"I believe that as a Deputy Mayor I have the ability to be the representative of Councillors to the Mayor, being willing to pass on Councillors concerns to the Mayor. This is especially important given the Mayor is popularly elected."
Councillor Steve Peterson - who is not running - says he will move a motion for all candidates to present a two minute speech at the meeting to "state their case for election."
The Deputy Mayor position is decided each September by a vote on council. Since 2017 the Mayor position has been publicly elected.
