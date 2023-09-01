Is 2023 the year winter forgot to bite in Orange?
Orange has recorded its warmest winter on record - Weatherzone confirmed on Friday - with the average maximum temperature recorded at the Orange Airport well above the previous mark set a decade ago.
Our maximum average temperature for Orange throughout the three-month period of winter in 2023 was 12.1 degrees.
The city's previous record was an average top temperature of 11.6 degrees in 2013.
The average top temperature was up across June, July and August in 2023.
The final month of winter, too, could have been much higher, with wintry bursts on August 18, August 19 and then again on August 23 bringing the average temperature down.
Orange hit top temperatures of just 6.2 degrees, 7.8 degrees and 8.5 degrees on those days respectively, marking the only days in August with single digit top temperatures.
There was also much less rain across winter than average.
Normally, around 250mm falls across the three-month period of winter. In 2023 that mark just ticked over 150mm.
The warmer and drier trend Orange has endured throughout winter 2023 is set to become more noticeable across spring, too, as meteorologists continue to track a looming El Nino period for Australia.
An El Nino is yet to be declared in Australia, Weatherzone meteorologist Corine Brown confirmed.
Just four days into spring and Orange is anticipated to crack 20 degrees on Monday, September 4.
Dubbo is forecast to hit 28 degrees on the same day.
The Bureau's long-range forecast for spring 2023 shows below average rainfall is likely for most of Australia along with warmer than usual temperatures.
The warmer spring forecast comes as winter 2023 looks to be Australia's warmest winter on record.
The national mean temperature for winter is currently tracking to be 1.54°C above the 1961-1990 average, which would make it Australia's warmest winter since 1996.
Bureau of Meteorology climate services manager Dr Karl Braganza said unusually warm days are likely for almost all areas over spring, especially Western Australia and parts of the south-east.
"Spring is forecast to be warmer than usual across the country," he said.
Dr Braganza said there is a significant contrast in climatic conditions this spring compared to last year when Australia had its second-wettest spring on record.
"This spring, the forecast shows most areas have a high chance of below average rainfall, and many areas have an increased chance of an unusually dry spring," he said.
